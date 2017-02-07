Four scientists from state colleges a...

Four scientists from state colleges and universities plan to discuss the impact of research programs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Four scientists from state colleges and universities plan to discuss the economic and community impact of research programs at a forum at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston. The Tuesday event by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission's Division of Science and Research features scientists from Concord, Marshall, West Virginia and West Virginia State universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Sharing Debacle 23 min The Shadow 5
Drag Queen Canterbury..Disgusting. 57 min Yawn 10
Trump to eliminate the free obama phones 1 hr Trump 3
drop off at bull creek mine 2:30 am 1 hr Hunter 772 3
Tonya Devitt is on SCRJ website. 1 hr Willard 5
Betsy Devos confirmed 1 hr slag 7
Officer Perna CPD cheating on his wife (Apr '15) 1 hr Just saying 13
RIP Michelle St James 2 hr Jimmy 66
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC