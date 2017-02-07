Four scientists from state colleges and universities plan to discuss the impact of research programs
Four scientists from state colleges and universities plan to discuss the economic and community impact of research programs at a forum at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston. The Tuesday event by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission's Division of Science and Research features scientists from Concord, Marshall, West Virginia and West Virginia State universities.
