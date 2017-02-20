Four College Football Players Busted On Heroin Charges
Police busted two former and two current college football players from the University of Charleston in West Virginia on heroin distribution charges Saturday. Authorities went to a motel in Kanawha City after receiving a call of suspicious activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Healthcare Racketeering
|1 hr
|Drug Dealer
|58
|It's here and Growing Fast ! Electronic Harr...
|1 hr
|ReddikillAwatt
|7
|Why do Blacks always screw up?
|1 hr
|A moment of truth
|17
|Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Mohamed KFC
|139
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|322
|Martha
|2 hr
|Harris
|1
|Kevin Comer performing illicit favors to drunks...
|3 hr
|Comer4president
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC