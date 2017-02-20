Four College Football Players Busted ...

Four College Football Players Busted On Heroin Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Caller

Police busted two former and two current college football players from the University of Charleston in West Virginia on heroin distribution charges Saturday. Authorities went to a motel in Kanawha City after receiving a call of suspicious activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Healthcare Racketeering 1 hr Drug Dealer 58
It's here and Growing Fast ! Electronic Harr... 1 hr ReddikillAwatt 7
Why do Blacks always screw up? 1 hr A moment of truth 17
News Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12) 2 hr Mohamed KFC 139
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 hr jonjedi 322
Martha 2 hr Harris 1
Kevin Comer performing illicit favors to drunks... 3 hr Comer4president 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC