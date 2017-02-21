Flood recovery efforts get boost led ...

Flood recovery efforts get boost led by Pittsburgh-based bank

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and other banking institutions are providing West Virginia's flood zone with $2.3 million in funding in flood recovering efforts. The announcement was made in Richwood Tuesday which included a tour of the town focusing on what has happened since the historic June 23 flood.

