Flood recovery efforts get boost led by Pittsburgh-based bank
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and other banking institutions are providing West Virginia's flood zone with $2.3 million in funding in flood recovering efforts. The announcement was made in Richwood Tuesday which included a tour of the town focusing on what has happened since the historic June 23 flood.
Charleston Discussions
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|3 min
|Quirky
|374
|Kevin Comer seen riding a black scooter
|52 min
|Skeeter
|1
|a local celebrity (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Snowflake
|6
|What's up with Amanda Barren?
|1 hr
|liteswitch38
|2
|Most beautiful news lady (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|liteswitch38
|68
|Homeless man chopped up victim with a Machetti
|1 hr
|liteswitch38
|39
|Just found out my wife's ex was twice as big as...
|1 hr
|liteswitch38
|33
