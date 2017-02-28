Drunk driver in fatal Morgantown cras...

Drunk driver in fatal Morgantown crash ordered to youth center

Alexander Hambrick was intoxicated the night of Jan. 17, 2016 when he ran his truck up over a sidewalk on Stewart Street striking Carli Sears, 20, of Charleston. Her body was thrown more than 30 yards before coming to rest over a hillside.

Alexander Hambrick was intoxicated the night of Jan. 17, 2016 when he ran his truck up over a sidewalk on Stewart Street striking Carli Sears, 20, of Charleston. Her body was thrown more than 30 yards before coming to rest over a hillside.

#1 Yesterday
15-20 would be better
#2 8 hrs ago
Miscarriage of justice. Piece of shit killed a beautiful girl. Deserves the death penalty.
