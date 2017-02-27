Driver to be sentenced in hit and run...

Driver to be sentenced in hit and run that killed Charleston native

A driver who pleaded guilty to charges in a fatal pedestrian accident faces up to two decades in prison at his sentencing in Monongalia County Circuit Court. In January 2016, Hambrick lost control of his truck running it onto Stewart Street sidewalk where the vehicle struck Charleston native Carli Sears.

