Dona t throw out the babya you know

It's that time of the year again when the news is full of stories on local and state budgets for the new year, how they must be balanced before approved and how difficult the task is for leadership because there's only so much public money available to accomplish the task. That's when talk of cutting the fat, doing more with less or simply holding the line surfaces along with downbeat predictions about how lower spending plans affect public services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.