Death of man on I-81 bridge ruled acc...

Death of man on I-81 bridge ruled accidental

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller said the department has ruled the fall of a local man from the Interstate 81 overpass in January an accident after extensive investigation. Ventrone, 23, of Cosmos Drive in Martinsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene Jan. 11 after he was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer near exit 16 just before 2 a.m., shortly after the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr jonjedi 13
Most beautiful news lady (Jun '16) 6 hr EZ Money 57
Casci 6 hr Hunee 12
wtf 9 hr Linda 7
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 10 hr duh 27
Just found out my wife's ex was twice as big as... 10 hr Donald Trump 6
Mardi Gras Casino (Mar '11) 11 hr Luke 7
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,744 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC