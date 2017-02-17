Death of man on I-81 bridge ruled accidental

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller said the department has ruled the fall of a local man from the Interstate 81 overpass in January an accident after extensive investigation. Ventrone, 23, of Cosmos Drive in Martinsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene Jan. 11 after he was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer near exit 16 just before 2 a.m., shortly after the fall.

