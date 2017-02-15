DEA 360 Strategy will provide additio...

DEA 360 Strategy will provide additional resources to fight opioid-heroin epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The federal government is committing more resources to the Charleston-Huntington corridor to fight the opioid and heroin epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That workplace by App tire 3 min waitress 3
Michael 9 min Aaron 4
saint franics (Feb '14) 18 min Hes not your prop... 19
I wish Dairy Queen was open 51 min John Emerson 9
Exit 100#. 54 min John Emerson 5
Riverside Anchor...where you at? 1 hr Sigmond 1
News The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name 1 hr Putinov Putin 17
Scott Meador (Dec '15) Wed Ice man 94
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,927 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC