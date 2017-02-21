Convicted Murderer Admits to Attackin...

Convicted Murderer Admits to Attacking Guard in Marshall County

Thursday Read more: The Intelligencer

A man serving a life sentence for the 2009 murder of a state worker in Charleston now faces further charges which could impact his chances of parole when eligible in eight years. Jimmy Eugene Thompson, 26, formerly of Charleston, was one of two men convicted in 2010 of murdering James Andrew Gillespie, a worker for the West Virginia State Insurance Commission, in November 2009.

Charleston, WV

