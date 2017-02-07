Charleston shooting suspect indicted ...

Charleston shooting suspect indicted on federal gun charges

West Virginia Metro

A Kanawha County man accused of shooting and killing an unarmed teenager last November was indicted Tuesday on federal gun charges. William Pulliam, 62, of Charleston, was not legally allowed to possess the firearm he used to shoot 15-year-old James Means because of a 2013 domestic violence conviction.

Charleston, WV

