Charleston man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine

A Charleston methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Keary Drake, 48, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

