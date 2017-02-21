Charleston man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Charleston methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Keary Drake, 48, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.
