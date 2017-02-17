CFPB seeking information on use of alternative data in credit...
The CFPB has issued a request for information that seeks information about the use of alternative data and modeling techniques in the credit process. According to the CFPB, the RFI stems from the Bureau's desire "to encourage responsible innovations that could be implemented in a consumer-friendly way to help serve populations currently underserved by the mainstream credit system."
