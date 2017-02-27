Calls at 10,000-plus and counting for...

Calls at 10,000-plus and counting for HELP4WV hotline

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: West Virginia Metro

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Many people in recovery are answering the growing numbers of calls to the West Virginia Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Helpline which recently crossed the 10,000 call mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 8 min jonjedi 592
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 11 min Zxcv 3,996
My crazy stalker 1 hr Kill yourself 1
Healthcare Racketeering (Aug '16) 3 hr Claire Underwood 59
"gangstalking" 3 hr TMH Tech 5
IMSI Trackers ! 4 hr Budget Deficit WV 1
Jim Justice Golden Dome 4 hr Budget Deficit WV 17
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kanawha County was issued at February 28 at 6:41PM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC