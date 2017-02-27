Calls at 10,000-plus and counting for HELP4WV hotline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Many people in recovery are answering the growing numbers of calls to the West Virginia Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Helpline which recently crossed the 10,000 call mark.
