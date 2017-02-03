Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with daunting task
There are 1 comment on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Saturday, titled Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with daunting task. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:
Rob Byers, executive editor of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, moderated the budget panel at the 2017 AP Legislative Lookahead in Charleston. The panelists were, from left: Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center of Budget & Policy; Brian Lego, economic forecaster, West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research; Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, Senate Finance Committee chairman; and Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, House Finance Committee chairman.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Yummy
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I called the doctor and your meds are in the ca...
|11 min
|who
|4
|Ring girl
|12 min
|Roger
|32
|Mary Hancock (Bowen)
|2 hr
|Rickey
|20
|shaffer
|2 hr
|Skipper
|4
|cook
|2 hr
|Skip
|6
|Michael Nelson
|3 hr
|Eric
|125
|Review: The Vintage Barber Shop (Feb '13)
|3 hr
|Customer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC