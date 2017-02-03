Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with ...

Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with daunting task

There are 1 comment on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Saturday, titled Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with daunting task. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:

Rob Byers, executive editor of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, moderated the budget panel at the 2017 AP Legislative Lookahead in Charleston. The panelists were, from left: Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center of Budget & Policy; Brian Lego, economic forecaster, West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research; Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, Senate Finance Committee chairman; and Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, House Finance Committee chairman.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
urr

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Yummy
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I called the doctor and your meds are in the ca... 11 min who 4
Ring girl 12 min Roger 32
Mary Hancock (Bowen) 2 hr Rickey 20
shaffer 2 hr Skipper 4
cook 2 hr Skip 6
Michael Nelson 3 hr Eric 125
Review: The Vintage Barber Shop (Feb '13) 3 hr Customer 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC