There are on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Saturday, titled Budget presents W.Va. lawmakers with daunting task. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:

Rob Byers, executive editor of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, moderated the budget panel at the 2017 AP Legislative Lookahead in Charleston. The panelists were, from left: Ted Boettner, executive director of the West Virginia Center of Budget & Policy; Brian Lego, economic forecaster, West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research; Sen. Mike Hall, R-Putnam, Senate Finance Committee chairman; and Delegate Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, House Finance Committee chairman.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.