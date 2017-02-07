Budget: Lawmakers should consider cha...

Budget: Lawmakers should consider changes

Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia lawmakers are preparing for a legislative session in which one of their highest priorities will be coping with a budget shortfall expected to be hundreds of millions of dollars. Some indications suggest Justice plans to recommend state spending cuts of between $390 million and $600 million a year, which, if accomplished, might fill the budget gap projected for fiscal 2018.

