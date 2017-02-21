Bob Miller - Greenwood

Bob E. Miller, 84, resident of 126 Kings Grant Lane, husband of Mary Jane Goff Miller, passed away February 20, 2017, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born August 20, 1932, in South Charleston, W. Virginia, Kanawha County, he was a son of the late Earl H. and Ora Virginia Holstein Miller.

