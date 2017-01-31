Blackwell named SBA chief -
Gov. Jim Justice has named Blackwell the executive director of the School Building Authority, the agency responsible for overseeing construction and major improvements on the state's schools. While he had familiarity with the SBA - Wyoming County got full funding to build Wyoming East and partial funding on three other schools from the agency during his years as superintendent - Blackwell said he did not pursue the position.
