Bill to shine light on political fundraisers during session up for passage
The first of what is expected to be several bills introduced this legislative session to try and restore confidence in government will be up for a final vote in the House of Delegates today. House Bill 2319 requires disclosure of fundraising activities by a lawmaker within five days of the fundraiser if the fundraiser occurs during the 60 day legislative session.
