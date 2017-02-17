Berkeley County recognized in Charleston
Berkeley County is being recognized at the state Legislature this morning thanks to the work of Delegate Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, and other members of the community. Householder said Berkeley County has not had a day in the Legislature since his election in 2010.
