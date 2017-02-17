Berkeley County recognized in Charleston

Berkeley County recognized in Charleston

15 hrs ago

Berkeley County is being recognized at the state Legislature this morning thanks to the work of Delegate Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, and other members of the community. Householder said Berkeley County has not had a day in the Legislature since his election in 2010.

