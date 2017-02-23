Amy Shuler Goodwin to run for Mayor o...

Amy Shuler Goodwin to run for Mayor of Charleston

There are 1 comment on the West Virginia Metro story from 1 hr ago, titled Amy Shuler Goodwin to run for Mayor of Charleston.

Former state Tourism Commissioner and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Amy Shuler Goodwin announced her run for Charleston Mayor Thursday afternoon on the city's East End. CHARLESTON, W.Va.

whoknew

Charleston, WV

#1 26 min ago
Just what we need another Goodwin. Not!!
