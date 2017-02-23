Amy Shuler Goodwin to run for Mayor of Charleston
There are 1 comment on the West Virginia Metro story from 1 hr ago, titled Amy Shuler Goodwin to run for Mayor of Charleston. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:
Former state Tourism Commissioner and Deputy Secretary of Commerce Amy Shuler Goodwin announced her run for Charleston Mayor Thursday afternoon on the city's East End. CHARLESTON, W.Va.
#1 26 min ago
Just what we need another Goodwin. Not!!
