All-in on Justice's vision for West Virginia
On Dec. 21, Gov. Jim Justice announced that I would be his Cabinet Secretary for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. From that point on, I, like other Cabinet members, have been working every day to do what is right for West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|8 min
|Trump your President
|449
|Amy Shuler Goodwin to run for Mayor of Charleston
|55 min
|JB Who
|11
|Thots
|1 hr
|Seriously
|5
|What's up with Amanda Barren?
|2 hr
|Donald Trump
|7
|What happened to Trooper Demaske ? (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Bert
|3
|Jon Anderson, Disgrace
|3 hr
|NonBlonde
|11
|Martha
|7 hr
|Tom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC