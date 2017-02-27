A guide to belt-tightening in Charleston

A guide to belt-tightening in Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

What if West Virginia state government could get by with less than Gov. Jim Justice wants legislators to give him? Justice is proposing nearly $4.8 billion in spending from the general revenue, lottery and excess lottery funds next year. That's nearly $200 million more than was budgeted for those funds during the current fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 2 hr TRUMP 45 554
Barabra banks 2 hr justwondering 1
Why can't women understand how a thermostat works 2 hr Erma Jean 29
Jim Justice a Bigger Joke Then Last Governor 3 hr Tax Man 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr Native 3,993
Josh Lewis WCHS 6 hr Tom Clark 8
Mimi Rayne. Still 'tuting? 7 hr Lockman 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC