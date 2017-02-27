5 for Monday: Five articles in the Mo...

5 for Monday: Five articles in the Monday, February 27, 2017 Daily Jeffersonian

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

2) Man dies in drainage pipe after I-70 accident A man who allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning on Interstate 70 was later found dead inside a drainage pipe after several hours of negotiations with Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers trying to get him to exit the pipe. 3) Three arrested for shoplifting incidents Cambridge police arrested three individuals during a pair of unrelated shoplifting incidents at a Southgate Parkway store over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Justice a Bigger Joke Then Last Governor 3 min Dial-a-roast 6
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 4 min West 11th 584
Stephanie Randolph (Jan '14) 31 min girl-interrupted 5
Salon Indigo - East End 2 hr Stallion444 14
High School Amanda Vannoy 3 hr CHS 1
Jim Justice Golden Dome 4 hr in the city 16
Lap Band Surgery? (Jul '15) 5 hr Joker 10
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kanawha County was issued at February 28 at 11:28AM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC