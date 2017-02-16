2 arrested in connection with Charleston double shooting
Bond is set at $1 million for two people arrested in connection with a double shooting on Charleston's West Side earlier this week. Scott Breeden, 19, and Yasmin Pegram, 19, both of Charleston, were arraigned Thursday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
