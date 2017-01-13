WVEA president questions which way testing could go for high school students after Smarter Balanced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Feb. 10 is the deadline for comments on a proposed policy change that would replace Smarter Balanced testing for high schools students in West Virginia with end-of-course exams in certain subjects like English language arts and math.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Obama replace Washington on the $1.00 bill?
|30 min
|Elmer
|4
|Review: David Saul Auto Sales (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Joey H
|60
|Phosgene Gas Story ?
|1 hr
|tank
|17
|WVU knocks off #1 Baylor
|2 hr
|pulled pork
|12
|A republican friend of mine just got the good n...
|3 hr
|Robert Spencer
|33
|Dallas Call
|4 hr
|Senior Citizen
|22
|Why do women like vibrators so much? (May '13)
|4 hr
|Honestly
|64
|Alabama v Clemson
|4 hr
|Honestly
|54
|Gotcha !
|5 hr
|WATCHDOG
|17
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC