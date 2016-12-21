WV Film Office Alert for Charleston Hiring
ATTN: Producer / Office Manager wanted for small, Charleston, WV ad agency / video production company. Successful candidate will be energetic, well organized and possess superior people skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One ball
|13 min
|NancySlimeSlit
|14
|New Years and Father Clark
|15 min
|santa
|3
|New Years Eve music on Fox
|16 min
|Maggot Detector
|4
|Tom Clarks Baby New Year Male Diaper Party
|17 min
|santa
|25
|Obscene Slide Show--Hospital Board Members Only
|2 hr
|The Working Class
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|The Working Class
|3,934
|X-mas Dinner At Loudendale Comm Bldg
|3 hr
|Nope
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC