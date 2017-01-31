Wood County Schools looks at foreign language textbooks

The textbooks and materials are on display at the district's book warehouse, located in the old Lincoln School next to Van Devender Middle School Christy Willis, director of curriculum for Wood County Schools, said the books will be available for review from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of February. The West Virginia Department of Education does textbook adoption on a rotating schedule, with the 2016-17 school year being world language textbooks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.