Wood County Schools looks at foreign ...

Wood County Schools looks at foreign language textbooks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The textbooks and materials are on display at the district's book warehouse, located in the old Lincoln School next to Van Devender Middle School Christy Willis, director of curriculum for Wood County Schools, said the books will be available for review from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of February. The West Virginia Department of Education does textbook adoption on a rotating schedule, with the 2016-17 school year being world language textbooks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gene Bailey. What's up with him. Creepy 6 min Not 6
Starbucks 30 min Nancy 14
what happened to her 😭 1 hr Larry 4
Michael Nelson 2 hr Misha 26
Are Your Kids Being Harrassed But Too Scared Or... 2 hr Frank Underwood 4
Tripp Jones belongs in jail (Jun '16) 2 hr TJ III 2
We Need A Summit Meeting In WV Now ! 3 hr WATCHDOG 6
RIP Michelle St James 4 hr Fruitloop 45
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC