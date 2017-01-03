Wood County Board of Education to discuss bond, retirements
The Wood County Board of Education at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday will discuss the district's bond call, a state employees retirement program and alternative certification for substitute teachers. The board will receive several presentations on the district's $41 million bond call, which was approved by voters in November.
