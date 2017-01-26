Woman dead after being struck by car ...

Woman dead after being struck by car on Corridor G

A woman hit by a car Wednesday night on U.S. Route 119 in South Charleston has died, according to police. The woman was walking near Moses Automotive Factory Outlet at about 7:30 p.m. when she was struck throwing her several feet.

