Woman dead after being struck by car on Corridor G
A woman hit by a car Wednesday night on U.S. Route 119 in South Charleston has died, according to police. The woman was walking near Moses Automotive Factory Outlet at about 7:30 p.m. when she was struck throwing her several feet.
