West Virginia GOP lawmakers 'disappoi...

West Virginia GOP lawmakers 'disappointed' in Tomblin's proposed budget

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Several Republican lawmakers representing the Northern Panhandle said they were disappointed in the budget proposed by outgoing West Virginia Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, which uses about $270 million in tax increases to help close a projected $400 million gap between revenue and spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
randy moss (Nov '14) 2 min Triple K 39
mlk 10 min Triple K 4
Car salesmen 12 min Wvphoto 16
Does Kanawha Electric ever close? 19 min Fed Up 3
Why do men cheat if they don't plan on leaving? 1 hr NonBlonde 19
Seeking master craftsman/woodworker (preferably... 2 hr Bob Villa 2
News Nine arrested in stolen ATV plot (Sep '12) 8 hr curdog 336
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,302 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC