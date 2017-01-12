West Liberty's Horzempa is a Professor of the Year finalist
Joseph Horzempa, a West Liberty University natural sciences and mathematics associate professor, is one of five finalists for the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia's 2016 Professor of the Year award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm not on Obama care I'm on Aca
|4 min
|Republicans are ...
|1
|p m f !
|6 min
|Nancy
|1
|Republicans are your friend
|32 min
|Not
|2
|I am a coal miner republican where is my job
|32 min
|Nancy
|5
|A republican friend of mine just got the good n...
|37 min
|Poor voting repub...
|1
|Your President. Donald Trump.
|39 min
|Poor voting repub...
|20
|Gotcha !
|42 min
|Claire
|11
|Alabama v Clemson
|3 hr
|Nancy
|46
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC