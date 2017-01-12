West Liberty's Horzempa is a Professo...

West Liberty's Horzempa is a Professor of the Year finalist

Joseph Horzempa, a West Liberty University natural sciences and mathematics associate professor, is one of five finalists for the Faculty Merit Foundation of West Virginia's 2016 Professor of the Year award.

