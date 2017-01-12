Warner's son receives Purple Heart award

Warner's son receives Purple Heart award

West Virginia native Steven Warner and his engineering unit were clearing a dirt road of improvised explosive devices in April 2010 in Afghanistan when their vehicle was hit by a Taliban IED. Almost six years later, the retired Army captain - and the son of new West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner - received his Purple Heart at the state Capitol in Charleston.

