W.Va. left with 1 abortion clinic after facility closes
West Virginia women are down to one in-state choice if they want an abortion. Kanawha Surgicenter, which was one of the state's two abortion providers, closed its doors Tuesday, according to a note posted on the door of the Kanawha City clinic, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danny Jones
|3 min
|Scooter Hodges
|14
|AEP is out of control!!! Sign the petition.
|22 min
|Wvphoto
|2
|You're to be exposed!
|1 hr
|STINGRAY EXPOSURE
|14
|Is Tonya Devitt still out slinging the dope?
|1 hr
|Captain Dan
|5
|Rio de Grill in Kanawha City
|3 hr
|Scooter Hodges
|3
|Trump protestors
|4 hr
|Susan
|22
|Michael Nelson
|4 hr
|Ashley
|12
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC