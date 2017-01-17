W.Va. left with 1 abortion clinic aft...

W.Va. left with 1 abortion clinic after facility closes

West Virginia women are down to one in-state choice if they want an abortion. Kanawha Surgicenter, which was one of the state's two abortion providers, closed its doors Tuesday, according to a note posted on the door of the Kanawha City clinic, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

