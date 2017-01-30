W.Va. Kroger pharmacies to sell Nalox...

W.Va. Kroger pharmacies to sell Naloxone without prescription

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia has the highest drug overdose death rate in the nation. In 2015, 41.5 drug related deaths per 100,000 people were reported in West Virginia, which is more than double the national average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
protest at airport with me ? 3 min chigger 6
Cheating spouse 2 hr MUA 28
can we talk about rude ULTA employees in South ... 2 hr MUA 8
It's here and Growing Fast ! Electronic Harr... 3 hr Sean C 7
Trump Is The Greatest Liar 4 hr Cry Baby 30
RIP Michelle St James 5 hr Fruitloop 28
Nick Null, CPD 5 hr Billy 6
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,400,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC