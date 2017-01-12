W.Va. coalition denounces repeal of ACA, Medicaid expansion
A West Virginia coalition of health care providers, administrators, advocacy groups, faith based organizations and individuals are putting the pressure on lawmakers to keep Obamacare in place, hours after the U.S. Senate took the first major step toward repealing it. Members of the West Virginians for Affordable Health Care held a press conference Thursday afternoon in Charleston to express their concerns over the repeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama v Clemson
|3 hr
|Honestly
|52
|A republican friend of mine just got the good n...
|3 hr
|Waco1910
|26
|WVU knocks off #1 Baylor
|3 hr
|Waco1910
|11
|Walt Helmick
|4 hr
|Larry Williams
|1
|Phosgene Gas Story ?
|4 hr
|Waco1910
|8
|Somebody seems a little worried
|4 hr
|BIG tom
|5
|Republicans are your friend
|5 hr
|Waco1910
|14
|Gotcha !
|6 hr
|Pesticides
|12
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC