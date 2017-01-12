W.Va. coalition denounces repeal of A...

W.Va. coalition denounces repeal of ACA, Medicaid expansion

West Virginia Metro

A West Virginia coalition of health care providers, administrators, advocacy groups, faith based organizations and individuals are putting the pressure on lawmakers to keep Obamacare in place, hours after the U.S. Senate took the first major step toward repealing it. Members of the West Virginians for Affordable Health Care held a press conference Thursday afternoon in Charleston to express their concerns over the repeal.

