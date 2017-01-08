Victim presumed dead; man in custody ...

Victim presumed dead; man in custody after machete attack

Cold weather hampered search efforts on the Kanawha River for the victim of what police called a machete attack during a fight late Saturday night at a makeshift Kanawha City campsite. "The victim was hacked repeatedly with a machete," said Lt.

