Two defendants headed to prison for methamphetamine trafficking crimes

1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

Joseph Cooper, 41, of Charleston and Las Vegas, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Benjamin Childers, 41, of South Charleston, was sentenced to 10 years and a month in prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

