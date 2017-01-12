Tomblin delivers farewell address, pr...

Tomblin delivers farewell address, proposes budget

By MICHAEL VIRTANEN, Associated Press CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin used his farewell speech Wednesday to recount his administration's efforts to deal with the coal industry's downturn, a drug epidemic and budget shortfalls, and to propose a new state budget.

