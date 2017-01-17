Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

15 hrs ago

UP: To the partnership between the Blennerhassett Island Foundation and Chemours, that resulted in a $10,000 check from the company that will help the foundation pay for infrastructure upgrades on the island. Combined with a $4,000 grant from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, the money will help replace the island's aging septic system.

