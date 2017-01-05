Testimony begins for PSC investigatio...

Testimony begins for PSC investigation of WVAWC's response to 2014 chemical spill

A former Putnam County Public Service District employee says West Virginia American Water Company should have closed its intake at the Kanawha Valley plant when they became aware that the chemical MCHM was in water on Jan. 9, 2014. Fred Stottlemeyer was the only person to testify before the state Public Service Commission Thursday.

