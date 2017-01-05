Testimony begins for PSC investigation of WVAWC's response to 2014 chemical spill
A former Putnam County Public Service District employee says West Virginia American Water Company should have closed its intake at the Kanawha Valley plant when they became aware that the chemical MCHM was in water on Jan. 9, 2014. Fred Stottlemeyer was the only person to testify before the state Public Service Commission Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My heart is filled with joy
|5 hr
|one who knnows th...
|3
|It's Time For Total Hospital Transparency !
|5 hr
|Claire
|15
|The Wall ! The Wall !
|6 hr
|one who knnows th...
|2
|First snowfall of 2017 arrives in West Virginia...
|7 hr
|snooker doodle
|23
|Narcissistic Relationships and Family (Oct '15)
|7 hr
|Claire
|65
|WCHS Bob Aaron wearing CNN hat
|8 hr
|The truth
|7
|Holli Lucenti
|8 hr
|Janet
|11
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC