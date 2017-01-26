State of West Virginia v. Rashaun Boy...

State of West Virginia v. Rashaun Boyd State of West Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: FindLaw

Jason D. Parmer, Public Defender Services, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorney for the Petitioner, Rashaun R. Boyd Kimberley D. Crockett, Falling Waters, West Virginia, Attorney for the Petitioner, Christopher R. Wyche Cheryl K. Saville, Berkeley County Assistant, Prosecuting Attorney, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Attorney for the Respondent This opinion involves two consolidated criminal appeals from final orders entered by the Circuit Court of Berkeley County. The petitioners in this matter were prosecuted in a joint trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mitches towing crushing there stolen cars 9 min Hank 5
Ring girl 11 min Slim Jim 24
biggest drug dealer campbells creek 2 hr Thank you 12
Top Twelve Suspects Named To All Law Enforcemen... 6 hr Stinky 8
Bit5h at dicksportinggoods 7 hr Dams 1
I see 3 wins 8 hr Turd no no 2
Auto Show 9 hr The truth 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC