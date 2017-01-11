State Board of Education considers re...

State Board of Education considers replacing Smarter Balanced tests

CHARLESTON, W.Va.- The West Virginia Board of Education is considering a plan that would replace Smarter Balanced assessments for high school students with end-of-course exams that would be connected to a student's final grade. The board is taking public comments for 30 days on the proposal, which would require new end-of-course exams for certain high school courses, including English and math.

