State Board of Education considers replacing Smarter Balanced tests

CHARLESTON, W.Va.- The West Virginia Board of Education is considering a plan that would replace Smarter Balanced assessments for high school students with end-of-course exams that would be connected to a student's final grade. The board is taking public comments for 30 days on the proposal, which would require new end-of-course exams for certain high school courses, including English and math.

