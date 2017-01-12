Secretary Kiss returning to private s...

Secretary Kiss returning to private sector

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Huntington News

West Virginia Department of Revenue Cabinet Secretary Robert S. Kiss will be leaving the agency to return to the private sector next week. Governor Earl Ray Tomblin appointed Robert "Bob" S. Kiss as Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Revenue on July 1, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How sad is it for 50 yrs guy on ssi that lives... 3 hr Ken 34
Marcos pizza delivery man pill / heroin pusher ... 4 hr Tom Clark 9
randy moss (Nov '14) 8 hr Curious 32
Happy Birthday Randy Moss 2-13-77 (Feb '15) 13 hr Honestly 10
High risk house fires on Campbell creek dr 16 hr State Farm 12
drug house on 591 campbells creek drive smile y... 16 hr State Farm 37
conservatives on social media brag: Â‘we are re... 16 hr Toast mann 4
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC