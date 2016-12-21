Sabatino's Sandwich Kitchen to expand...

Sabatino's Sandwich Kitchen to expand to Huntington

HUNTINGTON: Sabatino's Sandwich Kitchen, a Charleston-based eatery, will open its first Huntington location at 2013 5th Avenue on January 5, 2017. The space is currently a Steak Escape.

