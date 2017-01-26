Rucker gets ready: Senator says she's still learning as legislative session nears

Republican Patricia Rucker, newly elected to the state Senate for the 16th District, should bring a new level of attention to the needs of the Eastern Panhandle, fix the massive hole in the state's budget and make sure every child in West Virginia is getting a proper education. That seemed to be the message from residents as Rucker held a town hall at the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Public Library on Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.