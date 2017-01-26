Questions persist on new mining safet...

Questions persist on new mining safety rule

Unanswered questions still surround the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration's new rule on workplace safety examinations for mines, including its uncertain future under President Donald Trump. A primary concern surrounding this and other emerging regulations is the impact the new presidential administration might have on their progress.

