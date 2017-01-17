Putnam car collector sends latest res...

Putnam car collector sends latest restoration to Russia

Read more: Washington Times

A 1920 Milburn Light electric car that had been stored in a flooded Philippi outbuilding before Putnam County antique car collector Carroll Hutton bought it during an estate sale in the 1990s and restored it to its former glory is now headed to Russia, where a Moscow-area company has bought the museum-quality vehicle for an undisclosed price. "I'd rather have donated it to a local museum," Hutton said Jan. 13, as he awaited the arrival of a shipping container that will carry the West Virginia car to its new owners.

