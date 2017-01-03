PSC to tour Elk River water plant Wed...

PSC to tour Elk River water plant Wednesday as part of 2014 spill probe

Two members of the state Public Service Commission are scheduled to tour West Virginia American Water Company's Kanawha Valley Plant Wednesday as part of an ongoing general investigation. The PSC is looking into how the water company reacted to the January 2014 spill of the chemical MCHM from the Freedom Industries tank farm just upstream from the Charleston plant on the Elk River.

