PSC to tour Elk River water plant Wednesday as part of 2014 spill probe
Two members of the state Public Service Commission are scheduled to tour West Virginia American Water Company's Kanawha Valley Plant Wednesday as part of an ongoing general investigation. The PSC is looking into how the water company reacted to the January 2014 spill of the chemical MCHM from the Freedom Industries tank farm just upstream from the Charleston plant on the Elk River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Clark making Daniel Boone Park great again
|2 min
|Fred Estep
|6
|Thanks to Mr Trump
|28 min
|Nancy
|3
|Kevin at CAMC emergency surgery needs prayer
|38 min
|Jared
|1
|Go North Korea
|41 min
|Harry
|22
|Collin Pickens can't keep his mouth shut
|44 min
|Jimbob
|15
|16 Year Old Juvenile - Town Center Shooting
|55 min
|Earl
|3
|Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Tyrone James
|8
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC