Protect WV campaign wants state lawmakers to avoid budget cuts this session

Budget cuts are not the answer to fix West Virginia's financial crisis, according to a campaign group focused on state budget priorities. Protect West Virginia held a press conference Wednesday, the first day of the 2017 Regular Legislative Session, to urge state lawmakers to keep education, public safety and recreation programs in place.

