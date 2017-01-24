Preps for Syrian refugee resettlement...

Preps for Syrian refugee resettlements continue in Charleston despite uncertainty under Trump

As it stands now, it could be May or June at the earliest before the first of up to 100 Syrian refugees, 30 families in all, arrive in West Virginia's Capital City, according to one member of the West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry. In December, the U.S. State Department approved a refugee resettlement program in Charleston for those fleeing the years-long Syrian civil war.

